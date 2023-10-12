Paychex, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

Paychex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paychex to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.91. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,239 shares of company stock valued at $28,942,876. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

