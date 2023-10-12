Paychex, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.
Paychex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paychex to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.
Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.91. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.
Insider Activity at Paychex
In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,239 shares of company stock valued at $28,942,876. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
