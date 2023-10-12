Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

CJ opened at C$7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.08. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJ shares. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

