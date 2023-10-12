Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

APNHY opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Aspen Pharmacare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

