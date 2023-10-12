Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Down 43.2% in September

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Down 24.1 %

OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

