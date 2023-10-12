AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,654,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $133.97 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $153.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average is $141.07.

AstraZeneca Dividend Announcement

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 343.14%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

