Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Increases By 129.8%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Avance Gas Price Performance

Shares of Avance Gas stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets cut Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

Featured Stories

