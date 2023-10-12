Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IBP. Truist Financial upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE IBP opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 67.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217,671 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,658,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

