Jefferies Financial Group Trims Masco (NYSE:MAS) Target Price to $70.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Get Masco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.