Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) PT Lowered to $33.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 1.0 %

NTB opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,392,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Articles

