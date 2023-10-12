Bank of America Cuts Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target to $19.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

OGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

