Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Given New $26.75 Price Target at Compass Point

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $28.75 to $26.75 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SAR opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 44,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

