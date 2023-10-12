Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Raymond James

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $243.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.29.

NYSE VMC opened at $214.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day moving average of $203.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

