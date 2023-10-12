Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Lowered to $89.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

BECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

BECN opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

