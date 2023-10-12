Northland Securities Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $18.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 140.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Plug Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $270,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 213,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

