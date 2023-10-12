Bank of America Cuts HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target to $30.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

HCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

HashiCorp Stock Down 2.9 %

HashiCorp stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,049,180.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,862,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,409,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $892,942.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,888.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,734 shares of company stock worth $8,732,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 188.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

