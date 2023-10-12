Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.61.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.28 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

