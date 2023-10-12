Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

COIN stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $870,469.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,649. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

