Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 28.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Textron by 9.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Textron by 77.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.84%.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

