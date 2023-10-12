GAM Holding AG Purchases Shares of 9,821 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,570.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,960. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.