GAM Holding AG Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,243.95 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,451.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,309.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,262.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

