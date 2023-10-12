GAM Holding AG Has $1.38 Million Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

YY stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.57. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $547.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.69 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

