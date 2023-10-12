GAM Holding AG Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Copa during the second quarter worth about $4,658,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Copa during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 44.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 118.4% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.67 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Copa’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

