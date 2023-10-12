EA Series Trust Makes New $5.71 Million Investment in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 198.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGH stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

TGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

