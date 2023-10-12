EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 143,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

