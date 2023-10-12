J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,225 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $1,286,141,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Securities raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

