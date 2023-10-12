J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,976,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCB opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $772.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $63.36.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

