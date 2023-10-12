14,862 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.5 %
Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $407.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $244.85 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.
Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin
In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
