The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

