Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,859,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,406,000 after purchasing an additional 366,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

PSX opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.91.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

