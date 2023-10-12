J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $107.24 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.