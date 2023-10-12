Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 483,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Intel Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a PE ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

