IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,230 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $222.00 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.45.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,011,644.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,564,584.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.