Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $148.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.93. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $101.64 and a 1 year high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

