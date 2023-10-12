IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 31,203 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 57.5% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ED opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

