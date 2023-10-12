IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.19 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.