CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $436.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $463.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.