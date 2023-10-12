Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $209.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.62. The company has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

