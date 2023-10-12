CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 115.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,533.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

