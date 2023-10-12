LGT Group Foundation Has $908,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mosaic by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.0 %

MOS stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

