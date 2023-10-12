Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Trimmed by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $259.21 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $261.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

