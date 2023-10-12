Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $187.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.22 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.