Rockland Trust Co. Increases Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

EBC opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

