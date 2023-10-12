EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $32,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $124.36 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $144.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.52.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

NPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

