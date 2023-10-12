Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 879 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $31,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $204.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.05 and a 200-day moving average of $222.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.