Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 8,497 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.53% of Lantheus worth $30,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,872,000 after buying an additional 62,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lantheus by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,115,000 after buying an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 165.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

