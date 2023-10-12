Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 10,396 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CONMED were worth $28,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 624,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 29.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $1,394,000.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD opened at $97.10 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.85.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

