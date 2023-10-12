Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,282 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BR opened at $182.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.