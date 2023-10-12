Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 41,223 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,223 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $92.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

