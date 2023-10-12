Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,378 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.44.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $904.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $876.91 and its 200-day moving average is $803.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $916.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

