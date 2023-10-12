Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Cintas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $512.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.66 and a 200-day moving average of $483.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $524.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

